Aviointeriors has a new partnership with Australia’s digEcor. The companies said the agreement includes the development of a series of Aviointeriors seats in economy class, business and first class, integrated with services arranged by digEcor and a portfolio that includes innovative systems with screens of various sizes HD; active noise control, a particular method to cancel ambient noise; and solutions and services for every passenger need.

China Southern Airlines is outfitting 10 new Airbus A330-300 aircraft with 2,200 lightweight CL3710 seats from Recaro Aircraft Seating, to be delivered as early as mid-May.

Italy’s Iacobucci HF Aerospace presented a new business class seat for commercial aviation, realized in collaboration with Italian car designer Pininfarina.

SITA and Singapore Airlines team up to delivery free digital content through mobile app. Powered by SITA DigitalMedia using adaptive technology, the new feature is available on the Singapore Airlines app on both iOS and Android devices. Access to the free reading material is available to passengers before, during, and after the flight.