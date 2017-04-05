Shenzhen Airlines orders 8,000 units of CL5710 business class seats and BL3530 economy seats from Recaro Aircraft Seating.

Air China subsidiary Shenzhen Airlines has ordered 8,000 units of Recaro Aircraft Seating’s CL5710 business-class and BL3530 economy seats, which will be installed on the carrier’s 37 Boeing 737 MAX linefit and 14 Airbus A320 aircraft retrofit.

Recaro said the “comfortable lightweight seats will provide premium-quality seating on short- and medium-haul flights in the Asian region from 2018.”

The CL5710 business-class seat has a leg rest and a minimum seat pitch of 45 inches.

According to Recaro, the BL3530 economy-class seat includes “practical inflight entertainment ideas for connecting personal electronic devices as well as useful storage spaces and surfaces for tablet PCs, smartphones or e-readers.” It has a 29- to 34-inch seat pitch.

