GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) has awarded Akka Technologies, through its repair subsidiary Aeroconseil, a contract to overhaul cabins on 17 Embraer E170 jets scheduled to go into operation by Russian carrier S7 Airlines. Under the terms of the agreement, Akka Technologies will install two additional seats, taking the twin-engine aircraft to an all-economy configuration of 78 seats. Work on all 17 E170s will be completed in an estimated period of three months, the company ...