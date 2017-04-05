Aircraft seating newcomer LIFT by EnCore has caused a stir for the second year running at the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX), revealing a 787 economy seat developed in direct partnership with Boeing. LIFT by EnCore seemingly appeared from nowhere at the 2016 AIX show, debuting as Boeing’s new seating partner with an economy seat designed specifically for line production of the 737NG/MAXs and NG retrofit. Boeing said this was the first time a seat had been designed and optimized for its ...