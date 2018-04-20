Air Canada unveiled its new “Signature Service” premium travel brand this week for international flights and plans to introduce the service upgrade on certain transcontinental flights within North America in June.

Aimed at business class travelers, the enhanced service will offer what the airline describes as a “seamless airport experience,” with dedicated check-in counters, expedited security clearance, lounge access, exclusive boarding lanes, and priority baggage handling, among other amenities.

Air Canada’s Signature Class cabin is the rebranding and upgrading of both Air Canada’s international business class and business class-transcontinental offerings. The product launched April 17 on international flights to/from Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe and South America. For both international and transcontinental service, the enhanced premium cabin will apply to flights utilizing Air Canada’s mainline Boeing 787, 777, 767 and Airbus A330 aircraft. The service’s “executive pod” lie-flat beds will be available only on 787 and 777 aircraft. “Classic pod” lie-flat beds will be available on the 767 and A330 aircraft.

The transcontinental service is set to launch June 1 on select transborder and domestic Canadian flights, including daily nonstop overnight routes between Toronto and Los Angeles, San Francisco and Vancouver. The service will also be deployed on routes between Vancouver and New York/Newark and Montreal, as well as routes between Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto.

“We know our premium customers traveling on longer flight itineraries place a high value on convenience and comfort when in airports or onboard an aircraft,” Air Canada president of passenger airlines Benjamin Smith said. With the new service, “they will enjoy added amenities throughout their journey, from curbside-to-curbside and at all points in between,” Smith said.

Later this year, full-fare premium cabin customers originating international travel at Toronto-Pierson International Airport (or connecting from a domestic flight with onward international travel) will have access to a special valet service that will deliver the customer, via a fleet of dedicated BMW sedans, “over the tarmac to connect, making connecting at Toronto-Pierson truly exclusive and seamless,” Air Canada said.

In 2017, Air Canada’s business-class revenue increased $334 million, up 13.4% over 2016. Traffic and yield growth in the premium sector increased 9.8% and 3.3%, respectively. In its 2017 annual report, the airline emphasized its ambitions to increasingly develop Toronto Pierson, Vancouver and Montreal as transborder, trans-Asian and transatlantic hubs.

