ATR has a launch customer for the “bring your own device” IFE option it is offering with onboard Wi-Fi specialist Phitek.

Libreville, Gabon-based Afrijet will put Phitek's Cabinstream system into service by the end of 2018, ATR said April 10 at the Aircraft Interiors Expo (AIX) in Hamburg this week.

Passengers will be able to stream content—including movies, games, music and newspapers--on to their personal electronic device, such as a tablet or smartphone. The system only gives access to the onboard server, not the internet, as Cabinstream does not include connectivity to a satellite or ground network.

“Representing a simple IFE box solution that is easy to install, Cabinstream is an option on all new ATRs and easily retrofittable on existing aircraft,” ATR said. The portable wireless media device weighs 6kg (13lb) and fits into an overhead baggage bin. It has a 12-hour battery endurance. The only required approval for installation is a service bulletin from the airframer.

The system can stream high-definition content to 50 passengers simultaneously. This should be enough, because it is no likely that all 70-plus passengers on a full ATR 72 would choose the movie option, Phitek director of sales Paul Simmonds explained.

Cabin crew can override the content for a safety announcement.

Movies via Cabinstream will be offered for flights of between two and five hours, while music, games and magazines will be offered on shorter flights, Afrijet CEO Marc Gaffajoli said.

Afrijet operates three ATR 72-500s and two ATR 42-500s.

Thierry Dubois, thierry.dubois@aviationweek.com