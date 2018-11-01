Working with Spanish hybrid-electric light aircraft developer Axter Aerospace, US startup Wright Electric plans to fly a nine-seat demonstrator in 2019 as a step toward an ultimate goal of developing a 186-seat, electric-powered narrowbody airliner. Madrid-based Axter is flying a two-seat hybrid-electric prototype, based on a Tecnam P92, and is working with Wright to convert an existing nine-seat turboprop to hybrid propulsion for flight tests next year. The next step ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Wright and easyJet tout progress toward all-electric airliner" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.