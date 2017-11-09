Miami-based investment company 777 Partners plans to launch a long-haul LCC under the World Airways brand.

Discussions are underway with Boeing for an initial order for as many as 10 787s, the company said.

“We will be partnering with low-cost short-haul carriers in the US and in the regions we serve to provide connecting traffic to and from our initial planned gateways,” World CEO Ed Wegel said.

The new carrier, which plans to fly in the Americas and Asia, will be based in Miami, with a hub there and in Los Angeles.

The original World Airways was founded in 1948 in Atlanta, and ceased operations in 2014. Much of its business came from ferrying troops and supplies to US military bases. It also had passenger and cargo arrangements with private organizations such as the National Football League’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dan Hockensmith/Aviation Daily dan.hockensmith@aviationweek.com