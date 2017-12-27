Royal Air Maroc (RAM) has ordered four Boeing 787-9s in a deal which will increase its Dreamliner fleet to nine.

Boeing announced the new order Dec. 27, saying it was worth $1.1 billion at list prices and that the aircraft were listed as unidentified on Boeing's orders & deliveries website, including two 787s purchased in December 2016 and two purchased in December 2017.

RAM, which has already taken delivery of five 787-8s, flies the widebodies on routes from Casablanca to North America, South America, the Middle East and Europe. With the additional aircraft, the airline plans to expand service to these areas, Boeing said.

