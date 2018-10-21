Pratt & Whitney’s Singapore facility will achieve maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities for the GTF engines by the end of 2018.

Operated as Eagles Services Asia (ESA), a joint venture between Pratt & Whitney and SIA Engineering Company, the company has invested $85 million in facility upgrades.

Speaking to media on the side lines of Association of Asia Pacific Airlines general assembly in Jeju, South Korea, Oct. 19, Pratt & Whitney deputy VP Asia Pacific sales Jeffrey Minor said. Pratt aims to achieve a 300% increase in shop visit rate for the GTF engine across eight service centers globally by 2020. Currently, there are five locations worldwide and only IHI Engineering in Japan provides such services in Asia, for the Airbus A320neo PW1100G-JM turbofan. ESA will also begin GTF MRO services for the same engine type.

Delta TechOps in Atlanta, Georgia and Engine Maintenance Europe (EME) Aero in Jasionka, Poland will be the other two new facilities with GTF MRO capabilities.

In Southeast Asia, A320neo users include AirAsia, Citilink and more recently, Scoot.

Minor said Pratt is working towards a GTF Gen 2 engine; an ultra high bypass engine for the next generation of narrow body aircraft from the various manufacturers, a project that could come to fruition in 10 years.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com