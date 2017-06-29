Low-cost carrier Norwegian took delivery of its first two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, and will deploy the CFM International LEAP-1B-powered aircraft on transatlantic routes starting in July.

The airline has 110 MAX 8 aircraft on order. It expects to receive four more by the end of 2017. “The six aircraft [delivered this year] will operate 12 routes between the northeastern US and Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Norway,” Norwegian said in a statement.

The delivery came slightly later than expected because of what the airline described as a “minor technical issue.” Boeing had to temporarily stop 737 MAX flying in May after an issue was discovered with a LEAP-1B component being delivered to CFM by one its suppliers.

“We have been eagerly awaiting the delivery of our Boeing 737 MAX,” Norwegian CEO Bjørn Kjos said. “This aircraft allows us to open up new, unserved routes and offer both Americans and Europeans even more affordable transatlantic fares. It will also provide our passengers with a quieter onboard experience, whilst it significantly reduces both fuel use and carbon dioxide emissions.”

Norwegian is the second airline in the world to receive the 737 MAX, following a May delivery to Malaysia’s Malindo Air, which placed the 737 MAX 8 into commercial service.

The delivery of the two Norwegian aircraft occurred June 29 in Seattle, and Kjos and select guests boarded one of the 737 MAX 8s for a maiden flight to Oslo.

Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com