ALOFT AeroArchitects is creating solutions for those on the forefront of aerospace innovation. ALOFT is the only company in the world that has designed, manufactured, installed and certified complete stand-alone auxiliary fuel systems continuously for over 30 years. And today, our hallmark innovation, the PATS Auxiliary Fuel System, represents the industry standard for safety and reliability, extending the operational range of the world’s most popular aircraft platforms by as much as 50%!

One of the major benefits of 737s with additional range is the airlines having access to new city pairs, serviced with existing aircraft in their fleets. Airlines can build demand in a new city pair market using the AFS-enhanced 737 equipment before committing a much more expensive wide body aircraft. Because the PATS Auxiliary Fuel System is modular, and capable of deactivation or removal, it can also be used as a temporary means of new route exploration or even seasonal work hauling vacationers to exotic locations. An airline may also choose to offer an increased level of service, like all-business class, to fly high frequency business travelers on long, thin routes.



