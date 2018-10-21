Malaysia Airlines Bhd . (MAB) is preparing to present its aircraft acquisition plan to its board, which could lead to a major widebody order being placed in 2019, airline CEO Izham Ismail said.

The acquisition plan will be brought to the board by the first quarter of 2019, Izham said on the sidelines of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines annual assembly in Jeju, South Korea, Oct. 19. The board will likely consider the plan at either its November meeting, or in January.

If board approval is granted, an order decision will likely be made between the first and third quarters of 2019, Izham said. This would likely allow MAB to meet its goal of receiving the first of the new widebodies in 2021. Izham noted that lessors have large aircraft backlogs if MAB cannot obtain its own delivery slots by that date.

MAB is believed to be considering a range of aircraft including Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s. The carrier previously signed an MOU with Boeing for 787s, but the MOU lapsed in June.

The airline is in the process of firming up its long-term network plan, and this will be an important factor in determining what aircraft models it selects, said Izham.

MAB is also conducting a review of its overall business strategy and transformation roadmap. Although the basic tenets of its multiyear recovery plan will remain in place, the strategy is being adjusted to reflect new economic challenges. The revised strategy will be presented to the board in November.

The carrier had previously set a goal of breaking even in the second half of 2018, with a full-year profit in 2019. However, factors such as rising fuel prices, foreign exchange rate shifts, and pilot shortages have made the profit goals more difficult.

While the airline is still “pushing hard” for the 2019 target, the new goal for 2018 is to halve the loss from last year, Izham said. The initial goals for the recovery plan were set years ago, before the current headaches emerged.

“That is not an excuse, it’s the reality,” Izham said.

The airline was forced to cut its planned capacity for the second half of 2018 due to an unexpected surge in pilot attrition that left it short of numbers. The carrier launched a new hiring campaign in June and has added most of the extra 150 pilots it needs, Izham said. The company is confident it will have enough pilots for its planned capacity next year.

MAB recognized that it had to review the compensation package it was offering pilots, Izham said. The carrier is now at “industry levels” in this regard, which helps it compete in the market for pilots. This will be important because the airline will need to continue hiring about 100 pilots per year, Izham estimates.

