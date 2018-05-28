Lufthansa Group has firmed a previous option for six further Airbus A320neos, following a decision by the company’s supervisory board at the beginning of May.

The latest agreement brings Lufthansa Group’s total order for the A320neo to 122, consisting of 77 A320neos and 45 A321neos. In addition, the airline signed an order for three more A320ceos, bringing the Group’s A320ceo orders to 273. With a total of 395 A320 family aircraft on order, the Lufthansa Group is also Airbus’ biggest A320 operator with nearly 400 A320 family aircraft in service.

Lufthansa was the launch operator of the A320neo.

“Benefitting from the Airbus commonality and the A320 family’s efficiency and environmental credentials such as reduced noise, lower fuel-burn and emissions, we are pleased the airline has decided to come back for more,” Airbus CCO Eric Schulz said.

Karen Walker/ATW karen.walker@informa.com