Airbus has finalized agreements for which MoUs were signed in November during the Dubai Air Show and which cover the purchase of 430 A320neo family aircraft for four ultra-LCC airlines.

Airbus announced Dec. 28 that the orders, done through Phoenix-based private equity fund Indigo Partners, had been sealed.

The total order is made up of 274 A320neos and 156 A321neos worth $49.5 billion at list prices.

The aircraft will go to US-based Frontier Airlines (100 A320neos/34 A321neos), Chile-based JetSMART (56/14), Mexico-based Volaris (46/34) and Hungary-based Wizz Air (72/74).

“These customer-friendly and efficient A320neo family aircraft form a great platform for continued growth for our family of ultra-low-cost airlines,” Indigo Partners managing partner Bill Franke said.

Franke said engine selections would be made later: neo customers have a choice between the CFM LEAP and the Pratt & Whitney GTF.

