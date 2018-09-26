Swiss regional carrier Helvetic Airways firmed a letter of intent for 12 Embraer E190-E2s Sep. 26.

The initial agreement was announced during the Farnborough Air Show in July.

Embraer said the order is valued at $730 million at list prices. The contract includes purchase rights for a further 12 E190-E2s, with conversion rights for the E195-E2.

The first 12 E190-E2s will begin replacing Helvetic's five Fokker 100s and seven E190s from late 2019 through the fall of 2021.

