Gallery: This Week in Photos: Jan. 22-26, 2018

The Boeing 787-10, the third and largest 787 variant, has gained US FAA certification, clearing the way for first delivery to Singapore Airlines during the first half of 2018.
Embraer said it is just weeks away from finalizing certification of the E190-E2, the first of the company’s second-generation, re-engined single-aisle airliners to reach this stage.
Florida-based regional carrier Silver Airways has firmed its intention to take an initial batch of 20 ATR turboprops, from an LOI for up to 50 of the aircraft signed in August 2017. Pictured: ATR 42-600 in Silver Airways livery
A Libyan Airlines aircraft sits on the tarmac after landing at Mitiga airport a few days after militiamen attacked it in an attempt to free colleagues held at a jail there, on the outskirts of the Libyan capital Tripoli, on Jan. 20, 2018. The Libyan capital's only working international airport reopened today after fighting killed at least 20 people and damaged several planes last week.
