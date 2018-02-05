Gallery: This Week in Aviation-Feb. 5-9, 2018

American, Delta and United still have little to show for the millions of dollars they’ve spent on publicity campaigns and legal work aimed at curtailing the growth of Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways....More
All the great aircraft deals done at air shows will mean nothing if air traffic congestion and infrastructure challenges are not addressed, the head of IATA warned in a speech just before the opening of the Singapore Air Show....More
Qantas wants its aircraft of choice to be able to fly the anticipated nonstop services from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane to London at a full passenger load, the airline’s CEO Alan Joyce said at the Singapore Air Show Aviation Leadership Summit (SAALS)....More