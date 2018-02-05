ATWOnline

Gallery: This Week in Aviation-Feb. 5-9, 2018

Feb 5, 2018
  • Boeing 737 MAX 7-1.jpg

    Boeing prepares for 737 MAX 7 flight tests

    Boeing is preparing to begin flight tests of the third, and smallest member of the 737 MAX family, the 737-7, following the rollout of the first aircraft at its Renton factory in Washington on Feb 5. 

    Boeing
  • A330-800neo-MSN1888-rolls-out-of-painthall-.jpg

    Airbus A330-800 rolls out of paintshop

    The newest member of the A330neo family, the A330-800, has rolled out of the paintshop, on track for its first flight mid-2018. The A330-800 is the new generation 250 seater from Airbus’ leading twin aisle family.

    Airbus
  • Airbus A330-800neo.jpg

    A330-200 on track for first flight in 2018

    The newest member of the A330neo family, the A330-800, has rolled out of the paintshop, on track for its first flight mid-2018.  With its 242-tonne Maximum Take-Off Weight (MTOW) as base variant, the A330-800 can operate routes of up to 7,500nm and with the recently launched 251-tonne MTOW variant the aircraft can operate ultra-long-range routes of up to 8,150nm. The A330-800 will leverage the A330-200 proven versatility, popularity and reasons for success offering new generation economics. 

    Airbus
  • a350-1000-demo-tour-taipei-hanoi-006.jpg

    Airbus reveals A350-1000 performance stats

    Airbus debuts the newly certified A350-1000 at the Singapore Air Show this week as part of a three-week demonstration tour across Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. 

    Airbus
  • brussels-airlines-ceo-new.jpg

    Brussels airlines names new CEO

    Brussels Airlines announced Christina Foerster would succeed CEO Bernard Gustin as of April 1. 

    Brussels Airlines
Blogs & Commentary
Feb 5, 2018
Pigs might fly, but they shouldn’t do so as service animals

Two US airlines, Delta and United, have issued stricter guidelines on what is required before a passenger can bring onboard an animal in an “emotional support” or “therapy” role....More
Jan 30, 2018
The Open Skies ‘big deal’ that isn’t

American, Delta and United still have little to show for the millions of dollars they’ve spent on publicity campaigns and legal work aimed at curtailing the growth of Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways....More
Jan 19, 2018
Emirates to the A380 rescue

With an MOU for up to 36 new A380s, Emirates is assuring that production of the ultra-large widebody will continue for another 10 years. Was it gallantry or pressure that led to this outcome?...More
ATW On-Location

Feb 5, 2018
ATW On-Location

Singapore Air Show Briefs-Feb. 5, 2018

Singapore Air Show Briefs-Feb. 5, 2018...More
Feb 5, 2018
ATW On-Location

SINGAPORE: IATA chief warns on region’s air traffic congestion

All the great aircraft deals done at air shows will mean nothing if air traffic congestion and infrastructure challenges are not addressed, the head of IATA warned in a speech just before the opening of the Singapore Air Show....More
Feb 5, 2018
ATW On-Location

SINGAPORE: Qantas wants to carry full passenger loads on nonstop London service

Qantas wants its aircraft of choice to be able to fly the anticipated nonstop services from Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane to London at a full passenger load, the airline’s CEO Alan Joyce said at the Singapore Air Show Aviation Leadership Summit (SAALS)....More

