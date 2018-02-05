Gallery: This Week in Aviation-Feb. 5-9, 2018

A330-200 on track for first flight in 2018

The newest member of the A330neo family, the A330-800, has rolled out of the paintshop, on track for its first flight mid-2018. With its 242-tonne Maximum Take-Off Weight (MTOW) as base variant, the A330-800 can operate routes of up to 7,500nm and with the recently launched 251-tonne MTOW variant the aircraft can operate ultra-long-range routes of up to 8,150nm. The A330-800 will leverage the A330-200 proven versatility, popularity and reasons for success offering new generation economics.