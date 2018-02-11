Emirates Airline and Group chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum and Airbus president, Africa & Middle East, Mikail Houari, sign the new A380 deal in Dubai.

Emirates has firmed the MOU agreed with Airbus in mid-January for 20 more A380s plus 16 further options.

The contract was signed in Dubai Feb. 11 at the World Government Summit, Airbus said.

Including all 36 aircraft, the total value of the deal is $16 billion at list prices. Deliveries will start as early as 2020, Airbus said.

The order is highly significant for the A380 program because it secures production of the aircraft for another 10 years.

Together with Emirates’ 101-strong A380 fleet and its current order backlog for 41 aircraft, the new order brings Emirates’ commitment to the A380 program to 178 aircraft and makes it by far the largest customer and operator. To date, 222 A380s have been delivered to 13 airlines.

Emirates’ A380 fleet operates both GE and Rolls-Royce engines; the Dubai-based carrier is evaluating engine options for the latest order.

Emirates Airline and Group chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum signed the contract in Dubai with Airbus president, Africa & Middle East, Mikail Houari.

“This agreement underscores our commitment to the A380 program, providing stability to the A380 production line and supporting thousands of high-value jobs across the aviation supply chain,“ Al Maktoum said.

Karen Walker/ ATW karen.walker@informa.com