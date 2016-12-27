Delta Air Lines said Dec. 27 it had reached an agreement with Boeing to cancel an order for 18 Boeing 787s that the Atlanta-based airline assumed in 2008 as part of its merger with Northwest Airlines.

Terms of the agreement were not released, but Delta said it would continue to take delivery of the 120 737-900ERs aircraft it has on order.

“Delta is one of the world’s largest operators of Boeing aircraft and our valued partnership with Boeing will remain strong as we safely and comfortably serve our customers across the world every day,” Delta SVP supply chain management and fleet Greg May said. “This business decision is consistent with Delta’s fleet strategy to prudently address our widebody aircraft needs.”

The 787 order was deferred to a 2020 and beyond timeline in 2010.

In 2014 the SkyTeam global alliance airline placed a firm order for 50 Airbus widebodies, comprising 25 A350-900s and 25 A330-900neos. The A350s are scheduled to begin deliveries in 2017 and will feature a new, all-suite business-class cabin with full-height sliding doors, lie-flat seats with a memory foam cushion, and customizable ambient lighting.

Karen Walker Karen.walker@penton.com