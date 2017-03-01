The CFM International LEAP-1A-powered Airbus A321neo has gained type certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and FAA.

The certification was the fourth in 15 months for re-engined Airbus narrowbody aircraft. The A320neo has been certified with both the LEAP-1A and Pratt & Whitney PW1100G geared turbofan (GTF) engines and the A321neo with GTF engines was certified in December 2016.

The LEAP-1A-powered A321neo achieved certification following 160 test flights totaling more than 400 flight hours, according to Airbus, adding, “The tests validated the aircraft airframe and systems well beyond their design limits to meet all airworthiness criteria.”

The first A320neo powered by CFM engines entered service in July 2016. “The LEAP-1A entry into service on the A320neo has been incredibly smooth,” CFM president and CEO Gaël Méheust said in a statement, citing “fuel efficiency, reliability and low noise.”

CFM is a 50/50 joint venture between GE Aviation and Safran Aircraft Engines.

