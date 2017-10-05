Zunum is looking to begin flight tests of a 12-seat aircraft in 2019.
US startup Zunum Aero plans to launch a 12-passenger regional airliner with hybrid-electric propulsion with venture-capital backing from Boeing and New York-based JetBlue Airways. The company, which is also getting support from Washington state—where Zunum is based—aims to certify and deliver the aircraft in 2022. Zunum has the stated goal of rebuilding the declining US regional air transport market with a family of commuter or commercial aircraft that offer between 10 and 50 ...
