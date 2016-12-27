Singapore-headquartered lessor BOC Aviation has placed a firm order for five more Airbus A320-200s, all scheduled for delivery in 2017.

“BOC Aviation is ordering additional A320 aircraft to meet airline customer demand for this popular model. The A320's reliability and fuel-efficiency makes it one of the most widely used aircraft world-wide and it remains a core component of our fleet,” BOC Aviation vice-chairman and deputy managing director Wang Genshan said.

Following this deal, BOC Aviation’s cumulative Airbus orders to date total 316 aircraft, comprising 304 aircraft from the A320 family, ranking it as one of Airbus’ top 10 customers globally.

BOC Aviation has a fleet of 484 aircraft owned, managed and on-order aircraft, leased to 67 airlines.

