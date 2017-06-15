Haiti-based Sunrise Airways received a new Airbus A320, configured in two classes. The 150-seat aircraft features 12 seats in first class and 138 in economy. It operates from Port-au-Prince to three destinations in Cuba—Havana, Camaguey and Santiago de Cuba—with additional expansion throughout the Caribbean, as well as North and South America, planned for 2017, pending government approval.

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) received the fourth of five Boeing 737-800s it plans to receive in 2017. UIA expects to operate the 186-seat aircraft in two-class configuration across its medium-haul route network.

Avmax recently purchased one Boeing 737-4Q8 Combi aircraft from Alaska Airlines. The aircraft interior has 72 pax and 4 pallet positions (Pemco combi conversion). This aircraft is now added the Avmax's portfolio of 737-500 and -300QC aircraft. In addition, Avmax recently purchased one Boeing 737-382QC from the UK’s European Aviation. This is the second -300QC Avmax has acquired from European Aviation.

China Aircraft Leasing Group (CALC) acquired two used Boeing 737-900ERs with leases attached from BOC Aviation. The two aircraft are estimated to deliver to the group in the 2017 second quarter.