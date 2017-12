CDB Aviation Lease Finance, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing, closed a secured portfolio financing facility covering 14 recent Airbus and Boeing narrowbody aircraft on lease to five lessees. CDB Aviation has also delivered the first of two new Airbus A321-200s on long-term lease to Finnair.

Avmax sold a second Bombardier Dash 8-103 to Wideroe, Norway.

Azores Airlines took delivery of its first Airbus A321neo on lease from Air Lease Corp.

Philippine Airlines took delivery of a Boeing 777-300ER on lease from Avation PLC.

Avmax took delivery of four aircraft in its fifth batch of a 27 Bombardier Dash 8-100 aircraft purchase deal from Piedmont Airlines, subsidiary to American Airlines.

Irish lessor Avolon delivered two Airbus A320-200neo aircraft to Tianjin Airlines. Avolon now has a total of six aircraft on lease to Tianjin Airlines.