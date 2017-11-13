Gulf Air and CFM International signed an agreement for 58 LEAP-1A engines to power 17 Airbus A321neo and 12 A320neo aircraft, as well as an additional seven spare engines to support fleet operations. The engine order is valued at approximately $1.9 billion at list prices, including a long-term service agreement. The aircraft order was announced in January 2016. Gulf Air also signed a 10-year Rate Per Flight Hour agreement.

Aergo Capital acquired one Airbus A321-200, one A330-200 and two Boeing 737-800s from a major lessor. All four aircraft are on long-term operating leases and this acquisition brings Aergo Capital’s fleet to 41 aircraft.

Embraer delivered the 10th E190 to Japan’s J-Air Corp (J-AIR).

United Airlines made its final Boeing 747 flight, from San Francisco-Honolulu.

Sky Regional extended its capacity purchase agreement (Embraer E175s) with Air Canada for 10 years.

Rolls-Royce plans by end of November to open new customer service center in Abu Dhabi.

Qatar Airways agreed to sell three Boeing 777-300ERs to BOC Aviation for leaseback.

