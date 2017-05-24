Ukraine International Airlines took delivery of its 24th Boeing 737-800NG.

AerCap delivered a Boeing 787-9 to China’s Hainan Airlines. The delivery signifies AerCap’s first 787-9 to deliver to the airline and its 55th delivery of the aircraft type. Hainan Airlines operates 20 787s, of which 10 are 787-9s.

Air cargo provider Kalitta Air took delivery of the first of two leased Boeing 747-400Fs from GECAS, adding capacity to Kalitta Air’s fleet of more than 15 widebody freighters.

Irish lessor Avolon delivered one Boeing 787-9 to China’s Hainan Airlines. This is the sixth Avolon aircraft on lease to Hainan Airlines. Avolon also delivered one Airbus A320-251N aircraft to Garuda Indonesia. This is the ninth Avolon aircraft on lease to Garuda.