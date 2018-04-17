Nordic LCC Primera Air took delivery of its first Airbus A321neo. The aircraft, powered by CFM Leap-1A engines features a two-class layout with 16 premium and 182 economy seats. The aircraft, which was assembled in Hamburg, is the first of three A321neos to be leased from GECAS in 2018. Primera Air will also lease a further five A321neos from other lessors, including two A321LRs, growing its fleet to eight aircraft in 2018.

AS Scandinavian Airlines ordered one Airbus A330-300, equipped with Rolls-Royce Trent 772B engines, to further standardize its long-haul fleet. The aircraft is scheduled for delivery in the 2019 2Q.

GECAS committed to lease 12 Boeing 737 MAX 8s, to India’s Jet Airways. The aircraft, equipped with CFM-LEAP-1B27 engines, are scheduled to begin from June 12 through 2020. Six of these MAX aircraft will be from GECAS’ skyline order while the other six are from sale and lease back transactions from Jet Airways’ order book.

AviaAM Leasing delivered an Airbus A321 to Air Transat, a Canadian low-cost leisure airline based in Montreal, Quebec for a 10-year operating lease.

AviaAM Financial Leasing China delivered a new Airbus A320-214SL aircraft to the Russian flag carrier Aeroflot on a 12-year operation lease. The aircraft is configured with 150 economy- and 8 business-class seats and is powered by CFM56-5B4/P engines.

Airbus reports two A330neo flight test aircraft have surpassed 700 flight hours (on more than 200 flights) in preparation for certification and entry into service with TAP Air Portugal in mid-2018.

Skyworld Aviation has been appointed to provide lease management services for five aircraft relating to four Saab 2000s and one ERJ 145. Three Saab 2000 aircraft are owned by Swedish shipping company Erik Thun AB and one is on sublease from Eastern Airways (UK), all operating with Skywork Airlines of Switzerland. The fifth aircraft, relating to an ERJ 145, is on a long-term placement with new operator to the type Madagasikara Airways of Madagascar. Skyworld will be providing the service on behalf of the owner, Chicago-based aircraft leasing firm RESIDCO.