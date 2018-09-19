Air New Zealand is suspending two routes from its international network partly because of aircraft shortages caused by ongoing Boeing 787 engine issues. Air New Zealand intends to cut its seasonal flights to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam and will also suspend its flights to Tokyo Haneda Airport during the northern winter season. The airline has already been forced to make significant schedule changes to accommodate inspections and repairs on the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines that power its ...