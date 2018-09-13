Air Lease Corp. (ALC) executive chairman Steven Udvar-Házy said Boeing is carefully weighing engine options for the US manufacturer’s new mid-market aircraft (NMA)—dubbed the 797—with a potential go-ahead for the program expected in mid-2019. “I think right now Boeing is assessing engine availability,” Udvar-Házy said, speaking at the Aviation Club UK in London. “There are three potential engine applications; they’re all derivative ...