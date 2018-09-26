The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has issued type certificate for the Airbus A330-900, one of the two models of the A330neo family, clearing the way for entry-into-service.

EASA certification will be FAA certification “shortly”, Airbus said. The manufacturer plans to deliver the first aircraft to launch operator TAP Portugal “in the coming weeks.” TAP has ordered 12 A330-900s.

The A330neo is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines and features the Airspace cabin, design elements of which Airbus plans also to offer on other models.

The prototype A330neo made its first flight Oct. 19, 2017. Since then, 1,400 test hours have been accumulated. It experienced a delay of several months in its certification program because of the late arrival of the Trent 7000 engines.

Airbus has 224 firm orders for the -900 but no commitments for the smaller -800 variant, raising serious questions about the latter’s market potential.

AirAsia X announced a follow-up order for 34 more A330-900s at the Farnborough Air Show in July, but that commitment has yet to be firmed and is not yet in Airbus’ published backlog. AirAsia X is by far the largest customer, with a commitment for 66 aircraft.

Leasing companies such as Avolon and Air Lease Corp. are also significant customers.

