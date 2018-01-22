British Airways A380
International Airlines Group (IAG) appears to be taking another serious look at a follow-on order for more Airbus A380s. “With the new order from Emirates, the issue regarding additional A380s is looking much better for us,” IAG CEO Willie Walsh told ATW. “Now the topic for us is pricing.” IAG and Airbus declined to comment further. However, outgoing sales chief John Leahy said he was confident Airbus could secure another order for the A380 before the end of the ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Walsh: IAG eyes another possible A380 order" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.