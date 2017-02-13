ATWOnline

Video: SWISS CS100's spectacular flight display to St. Moritz

Video: SWISS CS100's spectacular flight display to St. Moritz

Jan 30, 2017
Protesters at Washington Dulles are happy, well behaved

I took an international flight out of Washington Dulles Sunday evening so stepped down to the international arrivals lounge curious to see what was happening in light of the Trump travel ban that ignited protests over the weekend....More
Jan 24, 2017
Alitalia, the airline that broke the camel’s back?

Can Alitalia ever be a good-news story? It appears not for Etihad Airways, the Abu Dhabi-based airline that has become the latest in a line of companies to see potential in the Italian flag carrier but for whom good news seems an increasingly distant prospect....More
Feb 14, 2017
A4E gives first anniversary progress report  

Lobby group Airlines for Europe (A4E) has completed its first year of operations, bringing both successes and some ongoing frustrations....More
Feb 14, 2017
Airbus applies race-yacht ‘winglet’ design lessons to Sharklets

Airbus is working on a redesign of its A320 Sharklet wingtips as a result of developing a new design manufacturing process for the foil of a high-speed yacht competing in this year’s America’s Cup race....More
Feb 9, 2017
Europe working on ATC strike guidelines  

Europe’s airlines, air navigation service providers (ANSP) and regulators are working on a set of guidelines to minimize the impact of disruptive air traffic control (ATC) strikes....More

