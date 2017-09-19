Airbus expects to have 2,000 aircraft operating in China before the end of 2020 as demand continues to rise. In addition, Airbus projects Chinese airlines will need 60-100 A380s over the next five to seven years. Speaking to journalists in Beijing, Airbus commercial aircraft-China president Eric Chen said Chinese carriers currently have 1,273 A320s, 202 A330s, five A380s and four A300 freighters in service. “The A330 is the most dominant widebody aircraft in China. There are 60 more ...