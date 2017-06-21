US House Transportation Chairman Bill Shuster (R-Pennsylvania) on June 21 introduced a new bill that features a revised and supposedly friendlier approach to moving air traffic control (ATC) out of the FAA and into a federally chartered, non-profit organization.

In a meeting with Capitol Hill reporters before the bill was introduced, Shuster claimed newfound support from Rep. Sam Graves (R-Missouri.), one of the most prominent voices for general aviation (GA) interests in Congress.

That support apparently comes after Shuster’s revised ATC-outsourcing effort now includes a user fee exemption for GA for airspace use, as well as a guaranteed seat on the board of directors at the proposed organization. All of GA would continue to pay gas taxes according to committee staff.

“This bill improves upon the bill we put forward in the last Congress,” Shuster said. “We gained support.”

Besides Graves, whom Shuster mentioned three times in the briefing, the chairman stressed President Donald Trump’s and House GOP leadership’s general support, and claimed some support in the Senate and even among unidentified appropriators. Shuster said his one and only goal is enactment of the new bill by Sept. 30, when current FAA authorization expires, and he would not be pulled into questions about possibly passing an extension of reauthorization as Congress did last year. Shuster’s panel will markup the new bill June 27 and plans House floor consideration in mid-July.

The proposed board would count 13 members under Shuster’s 21st Century Aviation Innovation, Reform and Reauthorization Act, or AIRR Act, if made into law. The 13 would entail: a CEO, two at-large directors chosen by the other represented parties, two directors chosen by the US Department of Transportation, and one director each for major airlines, cargo carriers, regional aviation, GA, business aviation, ATC, airports and commercial pilots.

Shuster acknowledged the new board proposal does not mirror the White House’s recent proposal, but it “moves in that direction.” President Donald Trump had proposed a 13-member board comprised of a chairman, two representatives each from airlines and unions, one person each from GA and airports, two people from Transportation, and four independent members. In that proposal, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao would select all but the independent members from lists of 6-10 nominees from each sector.

In Shuster’s new proposal, board members would have fiduciary interests to the organization and would have to be experts in aviation. “You can’t be the CEO of American Airlines and be on the board,” Shuster said.

Shuster and staff asserted the new bill—whose language was not provided yet—would maintain “strong” funding for the Airport Improvement Program (AIP), which provides grants to public agencies and some private groups for the planning and development of public-use airports. Also, contract towers and remote tower technology would be promoted, all of which fell under a pledge by Shuster to protect rural American interests. Indeed, the bill would create a new program for testing applications of remote towers.

Meanwhile, the bill does not change Passenger Facility Charges, it but would, ostensibly, free up some of those collected funds for better use by removing costs associated with what staff described as onerous federal reporting requirements.

In other provisions, the bill would reauthorize the FAA for six years. It does not contain a so-called passenger bill of rights, but Shuster and staff argued it features several consumer protections. It prohibits involuntary bumping of commercial passengers once they have boarded the aircraft. Yet, the bill also only asks FAA to clarify language regarding whether there is a cap on passenger reimbursement, and whether passengers must ask to receive it—it does not mandate changes.

At the same time, the bill bans cell phone use for voice communications, and “ensures airlines are transparent with respect to government-imposed taxes and fees that will be added to the base fare.” It further requires airlines to prominently post a link on their websites for passengers to learn what services would be provided if there is a widespread travel disruption because of the airline’s information technology failing.

More information on the bill may be forthcoming as the bill’s language is introduced and marked up, or changed, in committee and on the House floor.

