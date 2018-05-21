While US Congress took a major step in late April toward bringing an end to more than three years of contentious debate over FAA reauthorization, with the House voting overwhelmingly to pass legislation that would authorize the agency through Sept. 30, 2023, all hopes of restructuring the US air traffic management system died with the bill. The 393-13 House vote, and strong endorsements for the House FAA reauthorization bill from key leaders in both parties, will make passage in the Senate ...