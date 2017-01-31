Technology firm Elbit Systems and Norway’s Nicarnica Aviation have performed ground trials on a new system, aimed at detecting volcanic ash up to 100 km ahead of an aircraft.

Efforts to detect volcanic ash have been stepped up since the volcanic ash crisis in 2010, which closed most European Union airspace from April 15-21 that year.

The ClearVision Enhanced Vision System (EVS) alerts pilots when they may come into contact with volcanic ash, giving them time to avoid the affected area. It is based on Israel-based Elbit’s ClearVision EVS and Nicarnica’s airborne volcanic object imaging detector (AVOID) algorithms.

“During the conducted trials, the system demonstrated unprecedented volcanic ash detection capability. The trial findings verify that the final product will achieve a successful detection at a range of 100 km in sufficient time to allow pilots to avoid the no-fly zone affected by the presence of volcanic ash,” the partners said in a statement issued Jan. 31.

The project is funded by Eurostars, the Norwegian Research Council and the Israeli Chief Scientist. UK low-cost carrier easyJet is one of the airlines involved in the trials.

