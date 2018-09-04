Ryanair Boeing 737-800
Irish LCC Ryanair has accused UK air traffic control (ATC) provider NATS of discriminating in the supply of staffing at its London Stansted Airport base, leading to greater delays and favoring the city’s larger Heathrow and Gatwick airports. Ryanair said Stansted experienced 52% of all ATC delays in the London area from January to March 2018, while Heathrow had none and Gatwick had 10%. NATS denied Ryanair’s assertion and said new technology was being introduced, ...
