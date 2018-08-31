The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will meet Sept. 25 to determine the probable cause of a near miss on landing last year involving an Air Canada Airbus A320 at San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

On July 7, 2017, Air Canada flight 759 mistakenly lined up on a parallel taxiway after being cleared to land on runway 28R at the airport. The airliner descended to about 60 feet above the ground, then initiated a go-around after overflying the first of four airliners awaiting takeoff clearance on the taxiway.

The Air Canada A320, carrying 135 passengers and 5 crew, was arriving just before midnight from Toronto Lester B. Pearson International Airport.

In May, NTSB made public evidence it has collected in the aftermath of the incident. In post-incident interviews, both Air Canada pilots said they believed the lighted runway on their left was 28L and that they were lined up to land on 28R. Instead, they had lined up on Taxiway C, running parallel to the right of runway 28R.

Runway 28L was closed at the time due to construction. Its approach and runway lights were turned off, and a lighted, flashing “X” runway closure marker was placed at the threshold.

The probable-cause meeting will be held at the NTSB Boardroom and Conference Center in Washington DC, beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Bill Carey, bill.carey@aviationweek.com