Norwegian air service provider Avinor and Spanish air traffic management equipment provider Indra have completed the first test in a series of validations to simultaneously manage traffic in multiple airports from a single remote position.

Several single remote towers—in which air traffic control instructions are provided by a remotely located controller using a combination of radar and cameras at the airfield being controlled—have already been deployed in Scandinavia.

The system has obvious cost-efficiency benefits and the lowest possible total cost of ownership is expected to be generated from multiple tower operations and/or remote center applications.

In late March, Indra’s Norwegian subsidiary Indra Navia hosted the first validation exercise to assess an air traffic control officer’s (ATCO) capability to provide simultaneous air traffic services to three airfields from an integrated controller working position.

The testing platform, based on Indra air traffic management systems, provided a fully integrated 3D tower environment recreation of three Norwegian airports—Røst, Haugesund and Bodø—with simulated traffic.

The controller was provided with all the relevant information and controls through InNOVA, Indra’s integrated controller working position. This included radar traffic views, meteorological information, relevant airport monitoring and control, and electronic flight strips for the three airports.

A new short-term planning and management tool was developed specifically for the validation, Avinor said. This included a timeline that provided ATCOs with a graphical indication of the imminent traffic load based on up-to-date estimations of arrival and departure times.

Three experienced ATCOs were individually exposed to three different scenarios with increasing traffic load and complexity. The exercises were followed by interviews and questionnaires on subjects such as situational awareness, human factors, workload, operational constraints, feasibility and tool support for further analysis.

The validation will form an important base for the work toward the next maturity level of the multiple remote tower concept, the two organizations said. Initial results indicated it was possible for a single ATCO to operate traffic at more than one airport simultaneously.

Avinor’s Remote Tower Program will establish remote towers at 15 airports and control them from a Remote Tower Center; Multiple Operations form a vital part of this concept. “This validation shows we are on the right track,” Avinor ANS director-remote services Jan Østby said.

