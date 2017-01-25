Over the past two decades, the Gulf region has seen some of the fastest growth among airlines anywhere in the world. However, although the lengthening rows of shiny aluminum on airport aprons are often matched by the appearance of ever-more spectacular smoked glass and concrete terminals, management of the airspace above has lagged behind. Several factors have played into this growing log-jam. The Gulf, originally a single Flight Information Region (FIR) has, over the years, slowly ...