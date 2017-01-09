Germany has completed the integration of civil and military air traffic management (ATM) throughout its airspace. This means air navigation services in the Hannover Upper Information Region (UIR)—the upper airspace (above 24,500 ft.) of northwest Germany—are now being provided as a fully integrated service by controllers.at Eurocontrol’s Maastricht Upper Area Control Centre (MUAC). The aim of the integration is to improve ATM for both civil and military airspace users and ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Germany completes integration of civil-military ATM services" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.