Germany has completed the integration of civil and military air traffic management (ATM) throughout its airspace. This means air navigation services in the Hannover Upper Information Region (UIR)—the upper airspace (above 24,500 ft.) of northwest Germany—are now being provided as a fully integrated service by controllers.at Eurocontrol’s Maastricht Upper Area Control Centre (MUAC). The aim of the integration is to improve ATM for both civil and military airspace users and ...