FAA delivered a mobile air traffic control tower to Hurricane Irma-battered Cyril E. King International Airport (STT) in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands, Sept. 13. The existing air traffic control tower at STT was badly damaged by the storm, and its air traffic controllers were forced to operate from a tent on the airfield for several days prior to the mobile tower’s arrival.

FAA said the new temporary tower is fully staffed and was operational by 9:40 a.m., local time, supporting relief flights by the US military, FEMA, and general aviation. Controllers are being shuttled to St. Thomas from San Juan, Puerto Rico every day to staff the facility, FAA said.

The mobile tower was transported via a USAF C17 from Boise, Idaho, along with a custom-made trailer and a truck to unload it. “The tower is equipped with an engine generator, an air conditioner, four radios for the air traffic controllers and instruments to measure barometric pressure, as well as wind speed and direction,” FAA said. “The tower arrived in St. Thomas at 6:15 a.m. and was fully operational in three hours and 25 minutes.”

Additionally, FAA has an airport certification inspector on site at STT to ensure the airport is safe before commercial air carrier operations can resume. “He is working closely with the Virgin Islands Port Authority to ensure that its operation is stabilized, airport safety procedures are in place, all hazards are mitigated and the airport is fully compliant with federal regulations, so recovery efforts can expand and continue,” FAA said.

American Airlines said it expects to resume a limited schedule at STT on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com