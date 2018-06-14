Progress toward completing FAA’s NextGen air traffic control (ATC) modernization program is lagging, US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao told the Aero Club of Washington in a June 13 address. “Since 2007, there have been 39 audits of NextGen implementation by the Department of Transportation [DOT] Inspector General, and six are currently ongoing,” Chao said, according to a copy of her prepared remarks. “The system still has not been fully ...