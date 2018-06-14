US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao
Progress toward completing FAA’s NextGen air traffic control (ATC) modernization program is lagging, US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao told the Aero Club of Washington in a June 13 address. “Since 2007, there have been 39 audits of NextGen implementation by the Department of Transportation [DOT] Inspector General, and six are currently ongoing,” Chao said, according to a copy of her prepared remarks. “The system still has not been fully ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Chao: ‘Still a long way to go’ on NextGen ATC modernization " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.