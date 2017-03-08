CEOs of the A6 Alliance met with European Transport Commissioner Violeta Bulc during this week’s World ATM Congress in Madrid, to highlight the role of air navigation service providers (ANSPs) in deployment of Single European Sky ATM Research (SESAR) technology and operational concepts.

The A6 Alliance is an inclusive coalition of six major European ANSPs (Germany’s DFS, Spain’s ENAIRE, the UK’s NATS, Italy’s ENAV, France’s DSNA and Poland’s PANSA) plus cooperating partner Skyguide of Switzerland, committed to modernizing the European ATM system. Its members control more than 80% of European Union (EU) air traffic, and are responsible for more than 70% of the investment in the future air traffic management infrastructure.

A6 Alliance chairman and DFS CEO Klaus-Dieter Scheurle said: “The implementation of SESAR will enable growth in the air and on the ground, reduce capacity constraints and improve efficiency and connectivity, all the while embracing a new era of innovation and digital technology in an effort to get EU aviation back ahead of the curve and make the EU Aviation Strategy a success.”

SESAR is one of the flagship initiatives of EU transport policy and is entering the deployment phase, starting to realize the performance benefits for EU aviation outlined in the European ATM Master Plan.

The CEOs of the A6 Alliance used the meeting with the Transport Commissioner to demonstrate early results of the SESAR program as deployment ramps up. They highlighted how ANSPs, airlines, airports and European supplier industry are working together jointly in a cross-border, cooperative framework to improve European competitiveness, values, standards and products resulting in an integrated air transport sector on a European level.

“The A6 Alliance shows how a political vision like the Single European Sky can become a reality through the engagement of industrial partnerships supported by a sustainable regulatory framework. Only in doing so can the European ATM sector secure European competitiveness,” Scheurle said. “The A6 Alliance values the significant financial support the European Commission has and continues to allocate towards the deployment of SESAR via the Connecting Europe Facilities and we will continue to work closely with the Commissioner on delivering sustainable investments as well as to develop measures increasing the effectiveness of the funding instruments.”

