Six US senators have written a letter to the US secretaries of state and transportation, encouraging them to take “firm action” against alleged large government subsidies to the Gulf majors that allow those airlines to fly routes to the US they say would not be viable absent government assistance.

The senators―three Democrats and three Republicans―wrote that Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways have saturated Gulf-US routes with overcapacity “facilitated by the subsidies” from the governments of the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, making flights on the routes “commercially nonviable for unsubsidized [US] carriers.”

The senators are echoing the position of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines on the issue, and are part of a growing contingent of US lawmakers that want the Trump administration to take action. US Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., the ranking Democrat on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, used strong rhetoric earlier this month to signal his support for the US majors’ position. The Gulf airlines are “flying planes empty,” he alleged at a House hearing, adding: “Is a state-owned airline in a monarchy―a dictatorship―fair competition for our capitalist, privately-owned carriers?”

The senators’ letter to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson expressed particular concern over Emirates’ Dubai-Athens-Newark route launched earlier in March with a Boeing 777-300ER. The daily service is operated under fifth-freedom rights that are permitted within the US-UAE open skies agreement, allowing revenue passengers to board the aircraft in Athens for the transatlantic leg. Emirates also operates a Dubai-Milan Malpensa-New York JFK fifth-freedom route.

“The Gulf carriers have begun targeting routes between the United States and Europe that would not be viable without their substantial government subsidies,” the senators wrote, adding, “These new transatlantic flights could put additional American jobs at risk at domestic airports and airlines.”

The Trump administration has not signaled how it will handle the dispute between the US majors and the Gulf majors. The US majors initially launched their campaign against alleged Gulf airline subsidies in March 2015. But the Obama administration, while holding some high-level government talks on the issue, took no action.

The senators noted: “President Trump has repeatedly stated that strong enforcement of international agreements will be central to the administration’s policy,” adding, “We appreciate your commitment to enforcing trade policies that support American workers, and we urge you to take firm action to address the impact of Gulf subsidies and restore a level playing field for US airlines and aviation workers.”

The letter signatures are Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Johnny Isakson, R-Ga; Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Jim Inhofe, R-Okla.; Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.; and Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

The state-owned Gulf carriers have vigorously disputed they are subsidized in violation of Open Skies agreements between the US and the UAE and Qatar.

“There are 1 million Greek immigrants and nationals in metropolitan New York. You have an open skies agreement that allows us to do exactly what we are doing,” Clark recently told ATW, noting that US carriers were operating older aircraft on the route, and decreasing service in the winter. “We built Emirates over 31 years ago based on $10 million [from the UAE] and I know how hard it has been,” he said. “We have had to use our wits and really, really tough it out year after year. Athens-New York is a continuation of what we have done.”

A coalition of smaller US airlines, including Alaska Airlines and JetBlue Airways, and US cargo carriers including FedEx Corp. and Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, has pushed back against the US majors’ position on the issue, warning that reopening an Open Skies agreement could set a bad precedent. FedEx, in particular, is concerned that any pushback from the US on fifth-freedom flights could cause the UAE to restrict seventh-freedom rights that allow FedEx to operate a major hub in Dubai.

An Etihad spokesperson said the Abu Dhabi-based carrier has no comment on the senators’ letter. A Qatar Airways spokesperson said the Doha-based carrier supports Open Skies agreements, “which have given Americans the freedom to fly with the world’s best airlines, while providing substantial economic benefits [in the US].” Emirates did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the senators’ letter.

In testimony submitted to Congress earlier this month, FedEx said it was “dismayed by the attacks” by American, Delta and United that have placed the US-UAE and US-Qatar open skies agreements “at risk.” FedEx said the three US global majors have benefited greatly from open skies accords, noting, “They have been permitted to control and divvy up 80% of the transatlantic passenger market among themselves, relying on alliances with foreign carriers. Through these alliances, these US operators funnel American travelers onto foreign airlines, including some state-owned operators operating under many of the same rules that they so strongly criticize [regarding the Gulf airlines].”

FedEx said the “curtailment or cessation” of its 44 weekly freighter flights transiting Dubai “would send ripple effects throughout our US network, and would harm American producers seeking to exploit the fast-growing markets of South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, using air cargo services.” The Memphis-based company noted that it “does face significant competition” from the Gulf carriers’ cargo operations, particularly on routes between the US and the Gulf, adding, “We work to meet—and exceed—that challenge in the marketplace, rather than seek protections from the government.”

FedEx warned that restricting Gulf airlines’ fifth-freedom rights “could lead to an overall collapse of Open Skies policy.”

―Aaron Karp aaron.karp@penton.com