Two US senators are seeking to move oversight of aircraft noise abatement from FAA to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). US senate minority leader Charles Schumer (D-New York) and senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York) introduced the Quiet Communities Act Aug. 27. It would give EPA the authority to oversee commercial aircraft noise issues across the country in cooperation with FAA and state and local governments. While FAA currently oversees aviation noise issues, the two ...