While political tension has been affecting Korean Air’s traffic in some markets, the airline could eventually see benefits from improving international relations, Korean Air president Walter Cho says.

Earlier this year, escalating tension between North Korea and both South Korea and the US harmed traffic and financial results, Cho said at a briefing during the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines annual assembly in Jeju, South Korea on Oct. 19. When the political standoff was at its height, many travelers were avoiding coming to South Korea, he said.

The emerging thaw in diplomatic relations is “a very good sign” for the airline’s business, Cho said. Aside from easing visitor concerns, there is the longer-term prospect of air links between North and South Korea. “If everything turns out [well], we could have a big opportunity in North Korea,” Cho said. While this would be some way in the future, “once the political situation gets better, hopefully some traffic could be generated from it.”

North Korean aviation officials have been making overtures to ICAO and other countries about improving cooperation on aviation access and safety. Most airlines have avoided North Korea’s oceanic airspace because of the threat of unannounced missile tests, but the North has committed to abide by international standards for launch notification.

However, international airlines have not yet increased their use of North Korea’s flight information region (FIR), AAPA technical director Martin Eran-Tasker said. They are generally “waiting to see how things develop,” he said. US carriers are prohibited from transiting the North Korean FIR.

South Korean carriers also do not overfly North Korea’s airspace, which extends offshore. Flying more direct routes through this airspace would save fuel costs for Korean Air, Cho said. There have been some internal discussions within the airline regarding overflights, although Korean Air would have to be very careful on the timing of such a move because of the sensitivity of the issue, he said.

Political tension elsewhere in the region have also hurt Korean Air’s traffic. The airline is “still struggling” in the China market, Cho said. However, the Japan market is “slowly but steadily regaining momentum,” and is doing much better than last year.

However, new international disputes are emerging that could affect cargo traffic in particular. Korean Air is preparing for the possibility of trade constraints because of political tension between China and the US. This could hit Korean Air’s cargo flows between China and the US, so the airline is “looking at alternative markets,” Cho said.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com