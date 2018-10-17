Singapore has signed an Open Skies agreement with Peru, allowing their airlines to fly any number of passenger and cargo services between both countries as well as beyond to any third country, with no restrictions on capacity, frequency, aircraft type, or routing.

The agreement was signed by Singapore’s Ministry of Transport senior director--international relations and security Bernard Lim, and Peru’s vice-minister of transport Carlos César Arturo Estremadoyro Mory.

“The agreement will open up new opportunities for our carriers and enable greater connectivity for people and goods. It will also bring benefit and promote business, tourism and economic exchanges between our two countries,” Lim said.

Currently there are no direct air links between the two countries--although the LATAM group has a codeshare agreement on Qantas’ Sydney-Singapore flights--and passengers arriving from Singapore have to transit via Chile’s Santiago to reach Lima.

Singapore has air services agreements with more than 140 states and territories, of which 70 are Open Skies agreements.

