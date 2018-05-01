The Panasonic Corp. of Japan and its US subsidiary Panasonic Avionics Corp. (PAC) will pay $280 million to resolve Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and accounting fraud violations, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced separately April 30. The SEC said the parent company agreed to repay $143 million “in disgorgement and pre-judgment interest” to resolve bribery charges and accounting and reporting violations of the Securities and ...
